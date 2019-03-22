German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
A political rift has emerged in Berlin over whether Germany should put its financial muscle behind a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, politicians and officials said, complicating a bid to create Europe’s third-largest bank.
Deutsche Bank is scheduled to publish its annual report for 2018. It will contain details on compensation, litigation, and the bank’s outlook.
A merger with rival Commerzbank would result in the closure of 500 retail branches, German daily Bild said late on Thursday.
Carmakers
Germany and Europe urgently need more commitment to a rapid expansion of the e-mobility charging infrastructure, the head of the VDA car industry association told FAZ newspaper, adding that the legal framework for charging stations must be worked out.
2018 full year report due
Q4 financial results due
2018 financial report due.
2018 full year report due
Q4 and 2018 financial report due
DIC Asset
Annual general meeting due.
European Central Bank
The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce how much in TLTRO funds banks plan to repay early. Banks are allowed to make early repayment once a quarter.
DIC ASSET - 0.48 eur/shr dividend proposed
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG: JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5:52 GMT.
March Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 48.0, services at 54.8, composite at 52.7
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)