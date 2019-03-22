German stocks - Factors to watch on March 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

A political rift has emerged in Berlin over whether Germany should put its financial muscle behind a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, politicians and officials said, complicating a bid to create Europe’s third-largest bank.

Deutsche Bank is scheduled to publish its annual report for 2018. It will contain details on compensation, litigation, and the bank’s outlook.

A merger with rival Commerzbank would result in the closure of 500 retail branches, German daily Bild said late on Thursday.

Carmakers

Germany and Europe urgently need more commitment to a rapid expansion of the e-mobility charging infrastructure, the head of the VDA car industry association told FAZ newspaper, adding that the legal framework for charging stations must be worked out.

SAF HOLLAND

2018 full year report due

ENCAVIS

Q4 financial results due

DWS GROUP

2018 financial report due.

SALZGITTER AG

2018 full year report due

HAPAG LLOYD

Q4 and 2018 financial report due

DIC Asset

Annual general meeting due.

European Central Bank

The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce how much in TLTRO funds banks plan to repay early. Banks are allowed to make early repayment once a quarter.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIC ASSET - 0.48 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG: JP Morgan raises to neutral from underweight

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 48.0, services at 54.8, composite at 52.7

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)