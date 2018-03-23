German stocks - Factors to watch on March 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Shares in unit DWS to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

DWS said on Thursday 44.5 million shares had been placed at 32.50 euros apiece, giving a placement volume of about 1.4 billion euros.

E.ON, RWE

RWE and E.ON are not planning to merge to create an energy giant after they shook up the German market with an asset swap, the chief executives of the two companies told a newspaper in an interview on Friday.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa Cargo expects 2018 profit will likely not be as high as last year’s 242 million euros, the head of the group’s air freight arm told journalists on Thursday, with average yields set to be lower than in 2017.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q4 results due.

MORPHOSYS

The company said it was planning an offering of American Depositary Shares, but that the final number of ADSs to be offered and the price had not yet been determined.

RIB SOFTWARE

The company announced a capital increase of up to 4.68 million new shares to fund investments into managed service providers. Pricing of the new shares is expected on Friday.

XING

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 23 and proposed a dividend hike to 1.68 euros per share.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Q4 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.9 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -4.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -4 pct.

Time: 6.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Douglas Busvine)