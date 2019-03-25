German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

Bayer’s management retains the backing of its supervisory board, its chief executive said, after pressure on the company increased when a second jury in the U.S. ruled its glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused cancer.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s top managers have been banned from selling any stock they own in the lender while it explores a merger with Commerzbank, the Financial Times reported.

FREENET

2018 annual report due

SCOUT24

2018 annual report and Q4 results due

HYPOPORT

2018 annual report due

SALZGITTER

Analysts’ conference due

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC Asset - 0.48 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 5:53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo March business sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Climate seen at 98.5, current conditions at 102.9, expectations at 94.0

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)