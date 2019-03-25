German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Bayer’s management retains the backing of its supervisory board, its chief executive said, after pressure on the company increased when a second jury in the U.S. ruled its glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused cancer.
Deutsche Bank’s top managers have been banned from selling any stock they own in the lender while it explores a merger with Commerzbank, the Financial Times reported.
2018 annual report due
2018 annual report and Q4 results due
2018 annual report due
Analysts’ conference due
EX-DIVIDEND
DIC Asset - 0.48 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -3.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 5:53 GMT.
Ifo March business sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Climate seen at 98.5, current conditions at 102.9, expectations at 94.0
