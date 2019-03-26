German stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AIRBUS

The European company signed a deal worth tens of billions of dollars on Monday to sell 300 aircraft to China, matching a record held by U.S. rival Boeing.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q4 results due. Adj FFO seen at 111 million euros. Poll:

K+S

The company said it reached an agreement with Australia’s Kalium Lakes to purchase up to 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser potassium sulfate over 10 years.

DEFENCE

Germany’s arms export policies and wait times for export licenses threaten the future of big Franco-German projects to develop tanks, combat jets and drones, France’s ambassador to Germany said.

NORDEX

2018 annual report and analysts’ conference due

JOST WERKE

2018 annual report, news conference (0900 GMT) and analysts' conference (1300 GMT) due. Analysts' conference webcast: bit.ly/2WmccfX

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DR HOENLE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5:44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK April consumer sentiment data due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.8

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)