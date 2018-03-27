German stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COMMERZBANK

A sale of the German government’s 15.5 percent stake in Commerzbank was not discussed during coalition negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is seeking to replace Chief Executive John Cryan amid an intensified boardroom row over the bank’s future and alarm at its performance, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Separately, Sam Wisnia, head of rates and FX at Deutsche Bank, has left to pursue opportunities outside the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator can keep up with rivals by cooperating with partners rather than pursuing mergers, board member Jeffrey Tessler told Handelsblatt.

SAP

South Africa’s anti-corruption agency is investigating a 671 million rand ($60 million) government contract with the German software firm, which has admitted misconduct in separate deals involving friends of ousted president Jacob Zuma.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is reviewing its supply chain in the face of trade tensions between the United States and China but would not be able to make any short-term changes, finance chief Frank Witter told CFO Journal.

Volkswagen supervisory board member Bernd Althusmann criticised CEO Matthias Mueller for saying a cap on management pay in Germany would be like the situation in former communist East Germany, according to an interview by daily Hannoversche Allgemeine. “There is an apparent lack of sensitivity in what is a difficult phase for Volkswagen,” Althusmann, who is also Economy Minister of the German state of Lower Saxony, said.

VONOVIA

The German real estate company said on Monday that it now holds a controlling majority stake in Buwog.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 7 and guided for 2018 pretax profit of 150-170 million euros.

STROEER

The group hiked its annual dividend to 1.30 euros per share for 2017 from a year-earlier figure of 1.10 euros, it said in its annual report on Tuesday.

SUEDZUCKER

The company said on Monday that it expects its group operating result to decrease significantly in the coming year to 100 million euros from 200 million euros.

NORDEX

Full Q4 results due. The group posted preliminary results on Feb. 27, reporting a 15 percent drop in 2017 core earnings.

ELRINGKLINGER

Annual news conference due. The group published results on March 1, with a slight increase in EBIT before purchase price allocation.

INDUS HOLDING

Annual report due. Preliminary figures on Feb. 22 showed a rise in EBIT to around 153 million euros.

VTG

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 22 and forecast a positive revenue and earnings development for 2018.

BERTELSMANN

Annual report due. Its CEO said earlier in the month that 2017 sales exceeded 17 billion euros and net profit was above 1 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.8 pct, S&P 500 +2.7 pct, Nasdaq +3.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.2 pct.

Time: 5.22 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)