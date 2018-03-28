German stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BMW

German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE faces a U.S. lawsuit filed on Tuesday that alleges emissions cheating on diesel vehicles including its X5 and 330d models.

VOLKSWAGEN

EU antitrust regulators are seeking information on German carmaker Volkswagen’s tax deals with Luxemburg, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Unions at Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto said on Tuesday the latest wage proposal made by the carmaker was not satisfactory and that they were ready to cancel some previously reached job agreements.

METRO

The retailer says it is trying a new approach to find a new wage deal with employees at its struggling Real hypermarket chain after two years of talks with trade union Verdi failed to yield results.

AIRBUS

Former Deutsche Telekom chief Rene Obermann is a favourite candidate to become head of the board of directors at Airbus, Handelsblatt reported.

AAREAL BANK

Annual report due. The group reported preliminary results on Feb. 28 and forecast a decline in operating profit in 2018.

AROUNDTOWN

Proposed a dividend of 0.23 euros a share. Full year net profit rose 71 pct to 1.5 bln eur, adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation were up 60 pct tp 429 mln eur.

CANCOM

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 12, with core profit up 16 percent year-on-year.

EVOTEC

Q4 results due.

Evotec said on Tuesday it decided to begin preparations for legal conversion into a European company, but will maintain its two-tier board structure.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Annual report due. The group reported preliminary results on Feb. 1 and forecast annual sales will rise to around 125 million euros this year.

SMA SOLAR

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Jan. 24 and forecast 2018 sales of 900 million to 1 billion euros. SMA recommended a dividend payment of 0.35 euros a share and confirmed its 2018 guidance targets.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Full 2017 results due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 28, with operating profit more than tripling.

HHLA

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 8, with EBIT up by more than 5 percent.

SCOUT24

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 13 and forecast high single- to low double-digit revenue growth for 2018.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q4 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ISRA VISION - 0.59 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -2.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.2 pct.

Time: 5.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for April due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.7 points vs 10.8.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)