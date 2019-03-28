German stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to sway hardline opponents of her EU divorce deal with an offer to quit, but parliament’s bid to agree an alternative fell short, leaving the Brexit process as deadlocked as ever.
A U.S. jury awarded $80 million to a man who claimed his use of Bayer’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer, in the latest legal setback for the company facing thousands of similar lawsuits.
The lender is considering fresh cost cutting after a weak first three months of the year, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Germany could face shortages of medical products by mid-April if Britain makes a chaotic withdrawal from the European Union, Handelsblatt said, citing a letter by Health Minister Jens Spahn to the EU Commission.
The company, which is vying to become a fourth mobile network operator in Germany, forecast 2019 revenues to grow by 4 percent and EBITDA core profit by 10 percent.
Atlantia said that Goldman Sachs would sell 4.35 million of its Hochtief shares to institutional investors via a block trade.
The group expects sales to grow by about 4 percent this year.
The sugar producer will cut 700 jobs, a spokesman told regional daily Heilbronner Stimme.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen at 17.4 million euros. Poll:
Annual news conference due. The railway operator said on Wednesday it will explore a sale or public listing of its British unit Arriva, adding this would enable the group to lower debt and free up cash for growth investments.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.70 eur/shr proposed
SARTORIUS - 0.61 eur/shr proposed
Prelim national March inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.7 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. Additionally, several states are due to publish their March flash inflation data.
