German stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

Germany must do all it can to avert driving bans for diesel cars, the country’s new finance minister said in an interview published on Thursday, urging cities and local communities to boost investments in charging stations for electric cars.

Separately, seven U.S. states and 16 major automakers including Volkswagen are launching a joint $1.5 million advertising campaign to prod Americans to buy electric vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

John Cryan, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said in a memo to staff on Wednesday he was “absolutely committed” to the lender, a day after Reuters and other news organisations reported the bank was searching for a new boss.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary Cimic said its Thiess unit had secured a A$140 million ($107.3 million) increase to its contract for coal mining services at Mt. Owen.

K+S

The Indian cabinet on Wednesday slashed subsidies for potash-based fertiliser by more than 10 percent for the next fiscal year beginning April 1, as the world’s leading importer of the crop nutrient tries to contain a fiscal deficit.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 5 and forecast continued sales growth and improved profitability in 2018.

NEMETSCHEK

The company said it expected its EBITDA margin to be between 25 and 27 percent this year, and said it wanted sales to be over 600 mln eur in 2020. The group had already published preliminary results on Feb. 5 and unveiled a raised dividend on March 22.

RIB SOFTWARE

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 15 and issued 2018 guidance on March 16.

S&T

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Jan. 17 and forecast EBITDA would jump by 30 percent in 2018.

SOFTWARE AG

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results and issued its 2018 guidance on Jan. 25.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 23 and forecast a rise in 2018 operating earnings.

TELE COLUMBUS

Q4 results due.

EX-DIVIDEND

ISRA VISION - dividend 0.59 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 4.58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March jobless figures due at 0800 GMT. Seen -15,000, unemployment rate seen at 5.3 pct vs 5.4 pct.

Separately, prelimlinary German inflation data for March due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y; HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y.

($1 = 1.3051 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)