German stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEFENCE

The German government said it would extend for a further six months a ban on exporting arms to Saudi Arabia which has strained ties with fellow European arms exporters with whom German companies have joint programmes.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Some 43 percent of Germans are against a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, a survey showed, while 17 percent are in favour.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. states investigating T-Mobile US’s planned acquisition of Sprint are considering a lawsuit to block the deal on antitrust grounds and may act even if the Justice Department approves it, Bloomberg reported.

LUFTHANSA

A union representing cabin staff at Lufthansa said the company should brace for walkouts in summer unless it changes its attitude in a row over pay and working conditions, Focus magazine reported.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

2018 annual report due

NEMETSCHEK

2018 annual report due

RIB SOFTWARE

2018 annual report due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

2018 annual report due

STEINHOFF

The retailer will provide necessary documents to South Africa’s capital markets watchdog to enable it to investigate alleged market transgressions, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

2018 annual report due

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.70 eur/shr dividend

SARTORIUS - 0.61 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

SGL CARBON - CFRA cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.4 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* March unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Total jobless seen -10K, rate at 4.9 pct

* Feb import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y

* Feb retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.9 pct mm, +2.8 pct y/y

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)