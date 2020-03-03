German stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS, BANKS

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and prompts an uptick of imported cases arriving in the country.

DAIMLER

Daimler will host a series of teleconferences with executives including the CEO, sales chief and research chief after live interviews at the Geneva show were cancelled by Swiss authorities.

DEUTZ

The German diesel engine manufacturer on Monday said it will step up efficiency measures in 2020 to counter a double-digit fall in revenue and operating profit this year, and warned the coronavirus may impact its supply chain.

BEIERSDORF

FY results due

GRAMMER

Grammer, a German auto supplier specialised in seats and vehicle interiors, also on Monday warned that sales in the first quarter of 2020 will be significantly below the year-earlier period.

KION

FY results due

HELLOFRESH

FY results due

STROEER

FY results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

E.ON SE: Credit Suisse raises target price to 12 euros from 10.70 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +5.1%, S&P 500 +4.6%, Nasdaq +4.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.

Time: 5:42 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

