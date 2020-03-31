German stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to lead the government from home, despite testing negative for coronavirus for a third time, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Fitch has put Deutsche Bank on a negative credit outlook and cut the rating of Germany’s second biggest listed lender Commerzbank to BBB due to the coronavirus crisis.

ZALANDO

German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Monday it was trimming spending and investment as coronavirus lockdowns hit its sales and profitability, while it would also speed up an initiative to help more currently closed stores to sell online.

HELLOFRESH

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh said it expected its first-quarter sales and profits to beat market expectations due to increased demand as coronavirus lockdowns prompt more people to cook at home.

LUFTHANSA

At least 27,000 staff of Lufthansa will work reduced hours, it said on Monday, as the German airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BAYER

The chemicals maker agreed to pay $39.5 million to settle allegations that its Monsanto unit ran misleadling adverts about Roundup weedkiller and its potential health risks, Bloomberg reported late on Monday.

ADLER REAL ESTATE, BAYWA

German agriculture group BayWa will replace Adler Real Estate on Germany’s index for small companies SDAX starting from April 2, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday.

NEMETSCHEK

Annual financial report due.

VARTA

Final 2019 results due.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Full year earnings release due.

ADO PROPERTIES

Fourth quarter results due.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER

Full year report due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* DELIVERY HERO SE: CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGET TO EUR 84 FROM EUR 86.7

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG: JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 31.30 FROM EUR 37.10

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +3.2%, S&P 500 +3.4%, Nasdaq +3.6% at close.

Nikkei -1.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 5:00 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* German February import prices due at 0600 GMT, seen -0.3% m/m, -1.5% y/y.

* German March unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless rate seen at 5.1%.

