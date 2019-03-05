German stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

Executives of major car companies due to meet at Geneva Auto Show.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has signed German start-up e.GO Mobile as first external partner for its modular platform for electric vehicles, as it seeks to simplify production across a wide variety of models.

VW’s trucks business Traton has lifted its stake in MAN SE above 90 percent, allowing it to squeeze out the remaining minority shareholders.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Transactions worth over $889 million from Deutsche Bank bank accounts were made towards dubious recipients in Russia between 2003 and 2017, Sueddeutsche Zeitung joinlty with 20 other newspapers reported. The bank told the newspaper it was cooperating with the authorities.

BANKING

Unlisted DZ Bank is due to hold a news conference on its 2018 results.

BAYER

Company said it submitted an application for marketing authorization in Japan for darolutamide for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

The chemicals company reported Q4 results and said it saw its adjusted EBITDA to decline slightly or to remain stable in 2019, citing political uncertainties and weaker economic growth.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

2018 annual report due. The company published its 2018 results in February.

SILTRONIC

Company said it planned to pay a dividend of 5 euros per share, adding it expected 2019 sales in the region of the previous year and an EBITDA margin slightly below the previous year’s level, despite a slow start into 2019.

JUNGHEINRICH

The company aims for hiking its operating margin, CEO Hans-Georg Frey told Boersenzeitung, adding that it was his intention to increase Jungheinrich’s EBIT margin to 8 percent over the next four to five years from expected 7.5 percent in 2018.

VOSSLOH

The rail technology group said Volker Kefer resigned from his position as supervisory board chairman for personal reasons, effective immediately. Deputy Chairman Ulrich Harnacke will take over as Chairman during the search for a long-term successor.

STOCKS

Deutsche Boerse due to review index composition.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6:24 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit February final PMI due. Services seen at 55.1, composite at 52.7.

