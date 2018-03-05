German stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump kept up pressure on trading partners on Saturday, threatening European automakers with a tax on imports in a tweet if the European Union retaliates against his plan to slap tariffs on aluminium and steel.

Also, Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely , has no plans to buy further stakes in carmakers after building up a holding of almost 10 percent in Germany’s Daimler, he told Bild am Sonntag.

Late on Friday, a U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by institutional investors who purchased bonds from Volkswagen’s U.S. unit and claimed the automaker had made false and misleading statements before its diesel emissions scandal became public.

Separately, the transport minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said any diesel bans would likely take two years to put in place by which time the affected cities may have found other ways to reduce pollution.

Also, Porsche could develop a flying passenger vehicle to compete with rivals in a possible market for urban air taxis and ride-sharing services, Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen told a German magazine.

Volkswagen intends to change the legal structure of its trucks business this month as a first step towards an initial public offering (IPO) of the division, German paper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday.

BASF, BAYER

BASF is in talks with Bayer to buy its vegetable seeds business, which is valued at around 1.5 billion euros including debt, two people familiar with the matter said.

INNOGY

The chief financial officer of Innogy, Bernhard Guenther, was the victim of an acid attack on Sunday, sustaining serious injuries, the company and police said.

SIEMENS

German engineering group Siemens set the price range for the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its medical imaging and diagnostics business Healthineers on Sunday, valuing the division at a smaller-than-expected 31 billion euros.

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to move or cut 3,600 positions within the group due to a decline in production rates of the A380 and the A400M, Challenges magazine reported on its website on Friday.

Also, Airbus urged Britain on Friday to provide more clarity on post-Brexit customs rules as it faces an imminent rise in spending to start preparing for possible delays in the movement of aircraft parts.

HOCHTIEF

Atlantia has bought a 15.5 percent stake in the operator of the Channel tunnel for more than 1 billion euros, it said on Friday, adding the deal did not change its plan to buy Spain’s Abertis, for which it is competing with Hochtief.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog Semiconductor expects Apple, its top customer, to use its chips for a significant proportion of its devices in 2019 and 2020, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told a German newspaper.

SILTRONIC

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 1 and provided guidance for 2018.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 21 and provided 2018 guidance.

BET-AT-HOME.COM

Q4 results due.

SMA SOLAR, MVV

SMA Solar and MVV will launch direct marketing of solar power“in the near future” under a strategic agreement unveiled last year, Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday quoted MVV CEO and finance chief Georg Mueller as saying. He also said the utility was solidly capitalised and did not need a capital increase.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays cuts to“equal weight” from“overweight”

