German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering imposing stricter rules on foreign bank branches to tighten what critics say is a loophole that has allowed overseas lenders to shield assets from the toughest U.S. bank rules, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CARMAKERS,,

The European anti-trust authority plans to send formal complaints to AUDI, BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen this spring, in which the EU regulator will make time detailed allegations regarding illegal agreements on diesel engines, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday. It said this would probably result in fines for carmakers.

BMW

German carmaker BMW, which is building its first plant in Mexico, is looking for clear signs from the new government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that would guarantee stability to invest in the country, a top executive said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Fully autonomous vehicles will take at least another five years to perfect, with the cost and complexity of rolling out the technology globally serving to undermine the business case, Volkswagen’s head of commercial vehicles said.

BRENNTAG

Brenntag said its operating gross profit rose by 7.5 percent on a constant currency basis to 2.661 billion euros in 2018, adding that it expected a challenging environment in 2019.

SCHAEFFLER

2018 results due.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

TAG Immobilien said it increased dividend to 0.73 euro per share as its net profit rose 56 percent to 488.2 million euros in 2018.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q4 results due. The chip design company posted sales figures in January.

HELLOFRESH

The company on Wednesday said full year Group revenue grew by 41.4 percent to 1.279 billion euros in 2018.

TELE COLUMBUS

Tele Columbus on Tuesday said Frank Donck would resign due to other business commitments from his office as chairman and member of supervisory board.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 18:

Deutsche Boerse announced changes to its selection indices, which will become effective on March 18.

The constituents of the indices DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.

MDAX

IN: Knorr-Bremse AG, DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR .

SDAX

IN: SALZGITTER AG, SCHAEFFLER AG, BAYWA AG, AMADEUS FIRE AG, ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE, VARTA AG.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6:32 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)