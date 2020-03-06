German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

China’s central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases of coronavirus over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak, as authorities continued to contain imported infections in other parts of the country.

ALLIANZ

2019 annual report due.

THYSSENKRUPP

A consortium consisting of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and aircraft maker Embraer on Thursday signed a deal to deliver four corvettes to Brazil’s navy, the companies said in a statement.

INFINEON

U.S. national security officials have recommended that President Donald Trump block German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG’s proposed $10 billion deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp as it poses a security risk, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus failed to win any new aircraft orders in February, it said on Thursday, providing further evidence of disruption across aviation industries from the global coronavirus outbreak.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KNORR BREMSE AG: Credit Suisse analyst Iris Zheng assumes coverage with “underperform” rating

CONTINENTAL AG: JP Morgan cuts price target to 80 euros from 119 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -3.6%, S&P 500 -3.4%, Nasdaq -3.1% at close.

Nikkei -3.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.8%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.4% m/m.

