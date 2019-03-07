German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank will slash growth forecasts and is likely to provide its strongest signal yet that fresh stimulus is coming in the form of more cheap loans, hoping to stop an unexpected slowdown from becoming a downturn.

CONTINENTAL

2018 results due. The group published preliminary results in January.

DEUTSCHE POST

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. state antitrust enforcers are expressing deep concerns that T-Mobile US’ proposed takeover of Sprint could raise prices for consumers, signalling they might seek to thwart the deal, Bloomberg reported. ​

MERCK KGAA

Q4 results due. EBITDA seen up 2 percent. Poll:

VONOVIA

Q4 results due. FFO I seen up 25 percent. Poll:

AUTOS

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies is planning to expand into additional cities in Germany this year, its European chief told a newspaper.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q4 results due. Adj EBITDA seen up 12 percent. Poll:

HANNOVER RUECK

2018 results due

HUGO BOSS

Q4 results due. Net profit seen up 62 percent. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

2018 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 4 percent.

DRAEGERWERK

2018 results due. The company released preliminary results in January.

KNORR BREMSE

2018 results and 2019 guidance due

AIRLINES

European airline chiefs called for a shake-up of air traffic control, including greater competition and faster training, to ease bottlenecks that led to rising delays in 2018.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5:39 GMT.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

