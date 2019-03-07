German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The European Central Bank will slash growth forecasts and is likely to provide its strongest signal yet that fresh stimulus is coming in the form of more cheap loans, hoping to stop an unexpected slowdown from becoming a downturn.
2018 results due. The group published preliminary results in January.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent. Poll:
U.S. state antitrust enforcers are expressing deep concerns that T-Mobile US’ proposed takeover of Sprint could raise prices for consumers, signalling they might seek to thwart the deal, Bloomberg reported.
Q4 results due. EBITDA seen up 2 percent. Poll:
Q4 results due. FFO I seen up 25 percent. Poll:
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies is planning to expand into additional cities in Germany this year, its European chief told a newspaper.
Q4 results due. Adj EBITDA seen up 12 percent. Poll:
2018 results due
Q4 results due. Net profit seen up 62 percent. Poll:
2018 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 4 percent.
2018 results due. The company released preliminary results in January.
2018 results and 2019 guidance due
European airline chiefs called for a shake-up of air traffic control, including greater competition and faster training, to ease bottlenecks that led to rising delays in 2018.
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
