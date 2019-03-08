German stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Annual report due. The German insurer on Feb. 15 posted a Q4 net profit increase of 19 percent and tempered expectations for new share buyback schemes.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank’s chief executives have resumed talks over a potential merger of Germany’s two biggest lenders, Focus magazine reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Commerzbank’s management board will receive higher fixed salaries and lower bonus payments going forward, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it has halted the informal 180-day “shot clock” on the review of the merger of wireless providers Sprint Corp and Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. unit T-Mobile US Inc to give the public three additional weeks to comment on the $26 billion tie-up.

TELECOMS

Germany does not want to ban Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies from building its 5G networks, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, adding that Berlin would tighten security criteria for all vendors instead.

VOLKSWAGEN

The chief executive of Volkswagen’s Audi unit, Bram Schot, wants to reduce management layers and raise profitability at the luxury carmaker, he told daily newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine in an interview.

AIRBUS

Airbus delivered 88 aircrafts in the January to February period, it said.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Company received FDA clearance for epithelial thickness mapping for Cirrus HD-OCT, the company said on Friday.

MORPHOSYS

Company gave an update on its L-mind and B-mind clinical trials of MOR208.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -3 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* January industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m

* VDMA January engineering orders due at 0900 GMT

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)