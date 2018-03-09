German stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Annual report due at 0900 GMT. The group already published results on Feb. 16.

The German insurer on Friday announced that it was appointing a board member responsible for business model transformation and innovation.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

German labour union Verdi called targeted strikes for some workers at Deutsche Telekom from Friday after a second round of talks failed to produce a wage offer from management.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fitch affirmed its BBB- rating with a stable outlook.

LINDE

Gases groups Linde and Praxair are pressing ahead with divestitures to facilitate their planned $85 billion merger and have asked potential buyers to present first-round bids this month, people close to the matter said.

LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

DELIVERY HERO

A bookrunner said ABB was offering about 53 million shares of Delivery Hero and that the offering would be priced at 38.30 euros per share.

AROUNDTOWN

The German commmercial real estate company on Thursday announced a capital increase of 95 million shares and will use proceeds to fund the company’s growth strategy.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HOCHTIEF AG: HSBC STARTS WITH BUY RATING; 165 EUROS PRICE TARGET

HUGO BOSS AG: RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 80 FROM EUR 75, TO OUTPERFORM FROM PERFORM

AXEL SPRINGER SE: BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 67.30 FROM EUR 69.30

RTL: SOCGEN CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY, CUTS TARGET PRICE TO 75 FROM 79 EUROS

MERCK KGAA: BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 70 FROM EUR 73

MERCK KGAA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 85 EUROS FROM 98 EUROS ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT‍

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -2.3 pct m/m.

German January trade balance also due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20.7 bln euros vs 21.4 bln.

