German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE POST

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 28 percent. Poll:

Jungheinrich

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 5 percent. Poll:

GEA GROUP

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 16 percent. Poll:

BECHTLE

Q1 results due.

BMW, Daimler

Fitch Ratings on Thursday said BMW’s and Daimler’s sales are likely to be most affected in the automotive sector if China to increases import tariffs in retaliation for expected higher U.S. tariffs.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Draegerwerk - 0.13 eur/shr dividend proposed

DUERR AG- 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

SGL CARBON

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - 3.35 eur/shr dividend

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 2.10 eur/shr dividend

KION - 1.20 eur/shr dividend

JOST WERKE - 1.10 eur/shr dividend

TALANX - 1.45 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK AG: CFRA cuts to “sell” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.

Time: 4:42 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March trade data due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen at -0.3 pct M/M, Imports at 0.5 pct M/M. Trade surplus seen at 18.2 billion euros.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS