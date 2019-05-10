German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 28 percent. Poll:
Jungheinrich
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 5 percent. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 16 percent. Poll:
Q1 results due.
BMW, Daimler
Fitch Ratings on Thursday said BMW’s and Daimler’s sales are likely to be most affected in the automotive sector if China to increases import tariffs in retaliation for expected higher U.S. tariffs.
Draegerwerk - 0.13 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR AG- 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - 3.35 eur/shr dividend
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 2.10 eur/shr dividend
KION - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
JOST WERKE - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
TALANX - 1.45 eur/shr dividend
COMMERZBANK AG: CFRA cuts to “sell” from “hold”
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 4:42 GMT.
German March trade data due at 0600 GMT. Exports seen at -0.3 pct M/M, Imports at 0.5 pct M/M. Trade surplus seen at 18.2 billion euros.
