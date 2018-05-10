German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, though the stock market is open:

UNIPER

The German utility launched a pilot scheme at its Falkenhagen site on Wednesday to produce methane gas from wind power as the country seeks wider uses for renewable energy.

NFON

Set its final offer price at 12.00 EUR per share, 6,708,331 shares placed including an over allotment of 874,999 shares placed.

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend

ALLIANZ - 8 eur/shr dividend

E.ON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.90 eur/shr dividend

VONOVIA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend

DUERR - 2.20 eur/shr dividend

KION - 0.99 eur/shr dividend

WACKER CHEMIE - 4.50 eur/shr dividend

KOENIG & BAUER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend

RATIONAL - 11 eur/shr dividend

VOSSLOH - 1 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Barclays cuts target price to 98 euros from 100 euros

PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA - Barclays cuts target price to 35 euros from 37 euros

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays raises target price to 16.30 euros from 16 euros

DELIVERY HERO - Barclays raises target price to 45.30 euros from 43.60 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 4.59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

