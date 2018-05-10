German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, though the stock market is open:
The German utility launched a pilot scheme at its Falkenhagen site on Wednesday to produce methane gas from wind power as the country seeks wider uses for renewable energy.
Set its final offer price at 12.00 EUR per share, 6,708,331 shares placed including an over allotment of 874,999 shares placed.
EX-DIVIDEND
ADIDAS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend
ALLIANZ - 8 eur/shr dividend
E.ON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.90 eur/shr dividend
VONOVIA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend
DUERR - 2.20 eur/shr dividend
KION - 0.99 eur/shr dividend
WACKER CHEMIE - 4.50 eur/shr dividend
KOENIG & BAUER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend
RATIONAL - 11 eur/shr dividend
VOSSLOH - 1 eur/shr dividend
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Barclays cuts target price to 98 euros from 100 euros
PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA - Barclays cuts target price to 35 euros from 37 euros
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays raises target price to 16.30 euros from 16 euros
DELIVERY HERO - Barclays raises target price to 45.30 euros from 43.60 euros
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 4.59 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
