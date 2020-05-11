German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 11(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 357 to 169,575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 22 to 7,417, the tally showed.
Germany is working on a “concrete model” to aid Lufthansa, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Sunday, amid a political row over whether the state should take a strategic shareholding and play an active role in the stricken airline.
Thyssenkrupp has less time for a wide-ranging restructuring plan than previously thought as the coronavirus pandemic is significantly burdening the already ailing conglomerate, its chief executive said in a note to staff.
Wirecard
Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun apologised to shareholders on Friday as the company announced a reshuffle of its management board and appointed a new compliance officer, days after the hedge fund TCI demanded Braun’s removal.
The company named Felix Grawert to become chief executive officer starting from April 1, 2021.
SCHAEFFLER - 0.45 eur/shr dividend
SIEMENS AG: JP Morgan raises target price to 104 euros from 90 euros
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to 8.02 euros from 10.26 euros
BRENNTAG AG: Jefferies raises target price to 42 euros from 35 euros
PUMA SE: Credit Suisse raises target price to 60 euros from 56 euros
Dow Jones +1.9%, S&P 500 +1.7%, Nasdaq +1.6% at close.
Nikkei +1.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.
No major economic data scheduled.
