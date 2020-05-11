German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 11(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 357 to 169,575, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 22 to 7,417, the tally showed.

LUFTHANSA

Germany is working on a “concrete model” to aid Lufthansa, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Sunday, amid a political row over whether the state should take a strategic shareholding and play an active role in the stricken airline.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp has less time for a wide-ranging restructuring plan than previously thought as the coronavirus pandemic is significantly burdening the already ailing conglomerate, its chief executive said in a note to staff.

Wirecard

Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun apologised to shareholders on Friday as the company announced a reshuffle of its management board and appointed a new compliance officer, days after the hedge fund TCI demanded Braun’s removal.

AIXTRON

The company named Felix Grawert to become chief executive officer starting from April 1, 2021.

HENKEL

First quarter results due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Half-year results due.

K&S

First quarter results due.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

First quarter results due.

NORDEX

First quarter results due.

HYPOPORT

First quarter results due.

EX-DIVIDEND

SCHAEFFLER - 0.45 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS AG: JP Morgan raises target price to 104 euros from 90 euros

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Credit Suisse cuts target price to 8.02 euros from 10.26 euros

BRENNTAG AG: Jefferies raises target price to 42 euros from 35 euros

PUMA SE: Credit Suisse raises target price to 60 euros from 56 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.9%, S&P 500 +1.7%, Nasdaq +1.6% at close.

Nikkei +1.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 4:55 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

