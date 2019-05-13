German stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DAIMLER

China’s BAIC Group is seeking to buy a stake of up to 5 percent in Daimler as a way to secure its investment in Chinese Mercedes-Benz manufacturing company Beijing Benz Automotive, three sources told Reuters.

Additionally, news conference on sustainability strategy due.

THYSSENKRUPP

Management and labour leaders at Germany’s Thyssenkrupp have agreed on a way forward after the industrial conglomerate announced a fresh restructuring drive that could lead to the loss of 6,000 jobs.

Thyssenkrupp will continue to seek partners for its steel operations after abandoning a European merger with India’s Tata Steel, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff told Handelsblatt.

BAYER

Bayer said it was hiring an external law firm to investigate French media complaints that Monsanto, the U.S. seed maker it took over last year, had compiled a file of influential personalities.

BMW

The future of BMW CEO Harald Krueger will not be clarified at this week’s annual general meeting but in June, a year before his contract expires, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

E.ON

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 1.64 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

April traffic figures due

FRESENIUS

The group has approached potential suitors about the sale of its blood transfusion business, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

A U.S. judge sharply questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission on the timing of its civil suit filed in March accusing Volkswagen of defrauding investors and demanded the agency explain its rationale.

HUGO BOSS

The fashion group hopes to expand its margins by 2022 by expanding its retail presence, closing U.S. factory outlets, curbing discounts and narrowing its product range, CFO Yves Mueller told Boersen-Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Q1 results due

EX-DIVIDEND

DUERR - 1.00 euros/shr dividend

DRAEGERWERK - 0.13 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 4:29 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* No major German economic data scheduled

