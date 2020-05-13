German stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Stocks and oil prices fell as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.

The reproduction rate for the pandemic in Germany fell below the critical threshold of 1 to an estimated 0.94 after a 1.07 reading, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said.

Germany must help its European Union neighbours revive their economies after the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel told a meeting of lawmakers from her conservative bloc, according to several participants.

The European Union executive will recommend that border restrictions be gradually lifted and travel stalled by the coronavirus pandemic allowed to restart in order to revive tourism, a major industry across the 27-country bloc.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Top managers will waive one month of fixed pay in an effort to cut costs as Germany’s largest lender deals with the fall-out of the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Bank shareholder Union Investment will vote on ratifying the actions of the company’s executive and supervisory boards at the annual general meeting, a Union fund manager told business newspaper Handelsblatt.

DAIMLER

The Daimler-BAIC joint venture’s view on the Chinese auto market this year is “moderately positive” based on its April sales performance, the partnership’s CEO said.

THYSSENKRUPP

The German government’s “protective umbrella” for businesses is open to the struggling conglomerate, which warned it faced a deep quarterly loss, Rheinische Post newspaper quoted an economy ministry spokeswoman as saying.

COMMERZBANK

Q1 results due

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Q1 results due

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q1 results due

UNITED INTERNET

Q1 results due

1&1 DRILLISCH

Q1 results due

JENOPTIK

Q1 results due

INDEX CHANGE

Godewind Immobilien will be deleted from the SDAX while Sixt Leasing will be added, Deutsche Boerse said bit.ly/360Wn4v.

ADLER MODEMAERKTE

The fashion retailer said it received 69 million euros in financing commitments provide it with additional stability in its operations and added it was still unable to issue a 2020 forecast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ENCAVIS

Q1 results due

LEONI

Q1 results due.

SAF HOLLAND

Q1 results due

SALZGITTER

Q1 results due

SIXT

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING - no dividend proposed

ENCAVIS - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.9%, S&P 500 -2.1%, Nasdaq -2.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 4:26 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)