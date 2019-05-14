German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
* Volkswagen will invest almost 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in battery cell production at a facility in western Germany and is seeking to simplify the group by spinning off or selling units.
* Volkswagen said it would resume preparations for an IPO of its trucks unit Traton, which it put on hold in March due to volatile market conditions.
* Volkswagen truck brand Scania has signed a battery supply deal with Sweden’s Northvolt and is in talks about making an equity investment as part of the startup’s efforts to raise 1.5 billion euros, Scania’s head said.
* AGM due at 0800 GMT. Live broadcast: bit.ly/2HnB41d
* A California jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused their cancer, in the largest U.S. jury verdict to date against the company in litigation over the chemical.
* Separately, Bayer said its Monsanto unit, which is being investigated by French prosecutors for compiling files of influential people, likely did the same across Europe, suggesting a potentially wider problem.
Beiersdorf is buying U.S. sun care brand Coppertone from Bayer for $550 million to strengthen its position in North America.
The residential property company said it generated gross proceeds of 744.15 million euros before commissions and expenses in a capital increase which will be partly used for financing the acquisition of Swedish apartments.
Two U.S. senators plan to introduce a bill targeting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would take natural gas from Russia to Germany, Bloomberg reported.
Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 1.91 billion euros.
Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 944 million euros.
Fiscal Q2 results due
Strategy and product presentation due
Rocket Internet is selling its entire stake in the meal kit firm HelloFresh to institutional investors in an accelerated placement. Rocket Internet held a 29 percent stake in HelloFresh in April.
Q1 results due. Adj FFO seen at 133 million euros.
April traffic figures due
Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 424 million euros.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 270 million euros.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. EBIT seen at -11.3 million euros.
Q1 results due
Fiscal H1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
E.ON - 0.43 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - 4.86 eur/shr dividend proposed
GRENKE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF - CFRA raises to “strong buy” from “buy”
Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq -3.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 4:29 GMT
* May ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 5.0, current conditions at 6.0
* April final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. HICP seen +1.0 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y, CPI seen +1.0 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y
* April wholesale prices data due at 0600 GMT
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)