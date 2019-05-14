German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

* Volkswagen will invest almost 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in battery cell production at a facility in western Germany and is seeking to simplify the group by spinning off or selling units.

* Volkswagen said it would resume preparations for an IPO of its trucks unit Traton, which it put on hold in March due to volatile market conditions.

* Volkswagen truck brand Scania has signed a battery supply deal with Sweden’s Northvolt and is in talks about making an equity investment as part of the startup’s efforts to raise 1.5 billion euros, Scania’s head said.

* AGM due at 0800 GMT. Live broadcast: bit.ly/2HnB41d

BAYER

* A California jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused their cancer, in the largest U.S. jury verdict to date against the company in litigation over the chemical.

* Separately, Bayer said its Monsanto unit, which is being investigated by French prosecutors for compiling files of influential people, likely did the same across Europe, suggesting a potentially wider problem.

BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf is buying U.S. sun care brand Coppertone from Bayer for $550 million to strengthen its position in North America.

VONOVIA

The residential property company said it generated gross proceeds of 744.15 million euros before commissions and expenses in a capital increase which will be partly used for financing the acquisition of Swedish apartments.

NORD STREAM 2

Two U.S. senators plan to introduce a bill targeting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would take natural gas from Russia to Germany, Bloomberg reported.

ALLIANZ

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 1.91 billion euros.

MERCK KGAA

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 944 million euros.

THYSSENKRUPP

Fiscal Q2 results due

WIRECARD

Strategy and product presentation due

ROCKET INTERNET HELLOFRESH

Rocket Internet is selling its entire stake in the meal kit firm HelloFresh to institutional investors in an accelerated placement. Rocket Internet held a 29 percent stake in HelloFresh in April.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q1 results due. Adj FFO seen at 133 million euros.

FRAPORT

April traffic figures due

INNOGY

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 424 million euros.

K+S

Q1 results due

LANXESS

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 270 million euros.

SCOUT24

Q1 results due

NORDEX

Q1 results due. EBIT seen at -11.3 million euros.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

Q1 results due

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Fiscal H1 results due

INDUS HOLDING

Q1 results due

STROEER

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 0.43 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOLKSWAGEN - 4.86 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRENKE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HOCHTIEF - CFRA raises to “strong buy” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq -3.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 4:29 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* May ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 5.0, current conditions at 6.0

* April final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. HICP seen +1.0 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y, CPI seen +1.0 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y

* April wholesale prices data due at 0600 GMT

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)