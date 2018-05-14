German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Bayer’s synergies from buying U.S. rival Monsanto will be lower than $1.5 billion because of antitrust divestments and pharma revenues will be difficult to replace once patents run out, CFO Johannes Dietsch told Boersen-Zeitung.
German markets regulator BaFin is reviewing whether to impose fines after it found that transactions to buy a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler on behalf of Geely chairman Li Shufu, should have been disclosed earlier.
Deadline for EU Commission approval of locomotive maintenance joint venture with Mitsui.
VW CEO Diess was briefed about the potential costs of diesel emissions cheating almost a month before investors were informed, Bild am Sonntag said. VW reiterated the size of the penalty was not clear at the time, and that no disclosure rules were violated.
VW will recall about 220,000 new Polo vehicles due to a problem with the rear seatbelt lock, it said on Friday, 191,000 cars of its Spanish unit Seat are also affected.
VW CEO Diess wants to hire Volvo trucks manager Andrea Fuder or former ZF CEO Stefan Sommer to replaced departed purchasing chief Francisco Garcia Sanz, German trade publication Automobilwoche reported.
Voluntary software updates for older BMW, Mercedes and Audi diesel vehicles in Germany cannot be completed by year end, AutomobilWoche said, because the updates are not being approved quickly enough by the motor authority KBA.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. Adjust ed net profit seen down 10 percent at 615 million euros ($732 million). Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q3 financial report due. The company already published preliminary figures.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 4.53 GMT.
German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct q/q, +2.4 pct y/y seasonally adjusted.
($1 = 0.8405 euros)