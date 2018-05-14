German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

Bayer’s synergies from buying U.S. rival Monsanto will be lower than $1.5 billion because of antitrust divestments and pharma revenues will be difficult to replace once patents run out, CFO Johannes Dietsch told Boersen-Zeitung.

DAIMLER

German markets regulator BaFin is reviewing whether to impose fines after it found that transactions to buy a 9.69 percent stake in Daimler on behalf of Geely chairman Li Shufu, should have been disclosed earlier.

SIEMENS

Deadline for EU Commission approval of locomotive maintenance joint venture with Mitsui.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW CEO Diess was briefed about the potential costs of diesel emissions cheating almost a month before investors were informed, Bild am Sonntag said. VW reiterated the size of the penalty was not clear at the time, and that no disclosure rules were violated.

VW will recall about 220,000 new Polo vehicles due to a problem with the rear seatbelt lock, it said on Friday, 191,000 cars of its Spanish unit Seat are also affected.

VW CEO Diess wants to hire Volvo trucks manager Andrea Fuder or former ZF CEO Stefan Sommer to replaced departed purchasing chief Francisco Garcia Sanz, German trade publication Automobilwoche reported.

AUTOMAKERS

Voluntary software updates for older BMW, Mercedes and Audi diesel vehicles in Germany cannot be completed by year end, AutomobilWoche said, because the updates are not being approved quickly enough by the motor authority KBA.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Q1 results due.

INNOGY

Q1 results due. Adjust ed net profit seen down 10 percent at 615 million euros ($732 million). Poll:

K+S

Q1 results due.

AUMANN

Q1 results due.

CANCOM

Q1 results due.

BVB

Q3 financial report due. The company already published preliminary figures.

CEWE

Q1 results due.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q1 results due.

GRAMMER

Q1 results due.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Q1 results due.

HELLOFRESH

Q1 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 4.53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct q/q, +2.4 pct y/y seasonally adjusted.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8405 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)