German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

CORONAVIRUS

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it.

Asia’s stock markets fell and gold hit a one-week high as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

The euro zone has already left the worst behind in terms of the economic impact from the current coronavirus pandemic although it will take the bloc two years to fully recover, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s regulators in the United States have criticised the lender in an internal audit for weaknesses in fighting money laundering and in risk management, according to a newspaper.

BAYER

The company said bit.ly/2Z0bI3L its Nubeqa treatment significantly improved overall survival with a favourable safety profile in men with non-metastatic prostate cancer.

E.ON

The group said it successfully raised 2 billion euros in bonds.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q1 results due

MERCK KGAA

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 1.11 billion euros. Poll:

RWE

Q1 results due

WIRECARD

Q1 results due

AIRBUS

The planemaker is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of “deep” job cuts as it braces for a prolonged coronavirus crisis after furloughing thousands of workers, industry sources said, though no decision is imminent.

TEAMVIEWER

Private equity investor Permira placed 25 million shares in the software company at 41 euros per share with institutional investors, it said. This represents about 12.5% of Teamviewer’s entire share capital.

EVOTEC

Q1 results due

DUERR

Q1 results due

SCOUT24

Q1 results due

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q1 results due

PATRIZIA

The real estate group lowered the bottom end of its 2020 profit target range.

BILFINGER

Q1 results due

CECONOMY

Fiscal Q2 results due

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Q1 results due

INDUS

Q1 results due

JOST WERKE

Q1 results due

SMA SOLAR

Q1 results due

SUEDZUCKER

Fiscal 2019/2020 results due

STRATEC

Q1 results due

ZOOPLUS

Q1 results due

ZEAL NETWORK

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BMW - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.50 euros/shr dividend

ENCAVIS - 0.26 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2%, S&P 500 -1.7%, Nasdaq -1.6% at close.

Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.

Time: 4:20 GMT

ECONOMY

* German final April CPI due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3% m/m, +0.8% y/y. HICP seen +0.4% m/m, +0.8% y/y

* German April wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT

DIARIES

