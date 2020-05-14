German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it.
Asia’s stock markets fell and gold hit a one-week high as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.
The euro zone has already left the worst behind in terms of the economic impact from the current coronavirus pandemic although it will take the bloc two years to fully recover, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said.
Deutsche Bank’s regulators in the United States have criticised the lender in an internal audit for weaknesses in fighting money laundering and in risk management, according to a newspaper.
The company said bit.ly/2Z0bI3L its Nubeqa treatment significantly improved overall survival with a favourable safety profile in men with non-metastatic prostate cancer.
The group said it successfully raised 2 billion euros in bonds.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 1.11 billion euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
The planemaker is exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of “deep” job cuts as it braces for a prolonged coronavirus crisis after furloughing thousands of workers, industry sources said, though no decision is imminent.
Private equity investor Permira placed 25 million shares in the software company at 41 euros per share with institutional investors, it said. This represents about 12.5% of Teamviewer’s entire share capital.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
The real estate group lowered the bottom end of its 2020 profit target range.
Q1 results due
Fiscal Q2 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Fiscal 2019/2020 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
BMW - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.50 euros/shr dividend
ENCAVIS - 0.26 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones -2.2%, S&P 500 -1.7%, Nasdaq -1.6% at close.
Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.
Time: 4:20 GMT
* German final April CPI due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3% m/m, +0.8% y/y. HICP seen +0.4% m/m, +0.8% y/y
* German April wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)