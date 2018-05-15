German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ALLIANZ

Q1 results due. Net profit seen down 1.6 percent at 1.79 billion euros ($2.2 billion). Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Q1 results due. Net profit seen down 22 percent at 181 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is buying Indian Fintech Quantiguous Solutions, Handelsblatt reported, citing Transaction Banking chief John Gibbons.

Deutsche Bank is shrinking the Executive Committee of its private and corporate client business to 16 from 24 members, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The management of unit T-Systems and trade union Verdi due to resume labour talks.

MERCK

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 18 percent at 1.02 billion euros. Poll:

RWE

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 16 percent at 1.37 billion euros. Poll:

THYSSENKRUPP

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 22 percent at 501 million euros. Poll:

AURUBIS

Full Q2 results due. The group published key figures and raised it guidance on April 26.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Q1 results due. FFO seen up 7 percent at 36.8 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q1 results due. Adjusted FFO up 6 percent at 120 million euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due. The group said on May 9 that Frankfurt passenger traffic rose by 5.8 percent in April.

HELLA

German automotive parts company Hella HLE.DE is holding talks with potential investors over a sale of its wholesale activities, it said on Monday.

METRO

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results and slashed its guidance on April 20.

PROSIEBEN

The broadcaster plans to invest more in German films, series and shows, and is discussing providing more news, chairman Werner Brandt tells Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

SALZGITTER

Full Q1 results due. The group publsihed preliminary results and raised its guidance on April 26.

STROEER

Q1 results due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Q2 results due. EBIT seen down 0.5 percent at 50.7 million euros. Poll:

NORDEX

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen down 49 percent at 26.3 million euros. Poll:

BILFINGER

Q1 results due.

BIOTEST

Q1 results due.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

Q1 results due.

HHLA

Q1 results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q1 results due.

TELE COLUMBUS

Q1 results due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Q1 results due.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q1 results due.

ENBW

Q1 results due.

PORSCHE SE

Q1 results due.

IPO

Mutares said it was now expecting proceeds of up to 32 million euros from an IPO of unit STS Group, down from an initial target of 50 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

K+S - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

LANXESS - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

MEDIGENE - no dividend proposed

RIB SOFTWARE - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed

BILFINGER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

BIOTEST - 0.04 eur/preference shr dividend proposed, no dividend proposed for ordinary shares

PORSCHE SE - 1.76 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct q/q, +2.4 pct y/y seasonally adjusted.

ZEW German sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen unchanged at -8.2 points, Current Conditions at 85.8 points vs 87.9.

($1 = 0.8343 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)