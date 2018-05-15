German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q1 results due. Net profit seen down 1.6 percent at 1.79 billion euros ($2.2 billion). Poll:
Q1 results due. Net profit seen down 22 percent at 181 million euros. Poll:
Deutsche Bank is buying Indian Fintech Quantiguous Solutions, Handelsblatt reported, citing Transaction Banking chief John Gibbons.
Deutsche Bank is shrinking the Executive Committee of its private and corporate client business to 16 from 24 members, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The management of unit T-Systems and trade union Verdi due to resume labour talks.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 18 percent at 1.02 billion euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 16 percent at 1.37 billion euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 22 percent at 501 million euros. Poll:
Full Q2 results due. The group published key figures and raised it guidance on April 26.
Q1 results due. FFO seen up 7 percent at 36.8 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adjusted FFO up 6 percent at 120 million euros. Poll:
Monthly traffic figures due. The group said on May 9 that Frankfurt passenger traffic rose by 5.8 percent in April.
German automotive parts company Hella HLE.DE is holding talks with potential investors over a sale of its wholesale activities, it said on Monday.
Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results and slashed its guidance on April 20.
The broadcaster plans to invest more in German films, series and shows, and is discussing providing more news, chairman Werner Brandt tells Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.
Full Q1 results due. The group publsihed preliminary results and raised its guidance on April 26.
Q1 results due.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen down 0.5 percent at 50.7 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen down 49 percent at 26.3 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Mutares said it was now expecting proceeds of up to 32 million euros from an IPO of unit STS Group, down from an initial target of 50 million.
K+S - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
LANXESS - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
MEDIGENE - no dividend proposed
RIB SOFTWARE - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
BILFINGER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
BIOTEST - 0.04 eur/preference shr dividend proposed, no dividend proposed for ordinary shares
PORSCHE SE - 1.76 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 4.54 GMT.
German flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.4 pct q/q, +2.4 pct y/y seasonally adjusted.
ZEW German sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen unchanged at -8.2 points, Current Conditions at 85.8 points vs 87.9.
