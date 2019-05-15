German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 147 million euros. Poll:
A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation seeking sanctions targeting the planned gas pipeline under fire from the U.S. and some European countries.
Peer General Electric booked six orders for its advanced, HA-class turbines in the first quarter while Siemens booked four, according to people familiar with the matter.
The company has revamped its hedging policy to protect against unfavourable shifts in currency exchange rates sparked by global trade tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The business software company is due to hold its annual general meeting at which co-founder Hasso Plattner is seeking re-election as chairman.
Deutsche Bank is speeding up the integration of Postbank and is now aiming to complete a headcount reduction in its head offices one year early, Deutsche’s Frank Strauss told the Financial Times.
Shareholders at Volkswagen’s annual general meeting approved actions of the board of management and the supervisory board, and a dividend hike.
The lighting maker said it will discontinue its share buyback program against the background of comprehensive restructuring measures which are being implemented due to the weak market and business situation.
Italian lender UniCredit said no banking mandate has been signed “related to any potential rumoured market operation” after Reuters reported UniCredit has stepped up preparations for a potential bid for Commerzbank.
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 181 million euros. Poll:
Fiscal H1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 311 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
The car parts maker said it posted a loss before interest and taxes of 125 million euros in the first quarter and is considering all options for ensuring its long-term financing basis.
Q1 results due
Fiscal Q3 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
French sugar beet farmers are due to present a plan to Suedzucker at a meeting in Strasbourg. They are trying to avert the closure of two French sites, part of wider restructuring by Suedzucker in the face of a downturn on the European sugar market.
Q1 results due
DEUTSCHE POST - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAP - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
K+S - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMPUGROUP MEDI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
RIB SOFTWARE 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENCAVIS - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
KLOECKNER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL AG - 9.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAKKT - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - 0.43 eur/shr dividend
VOLKSWAGEN - 4.86 eur/shr dividend
GRENKE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend
ALLIANZ - RBC initiates with “underperform” rating
AXEL SPRINGER - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.
Time: 4:26 GMT.
Q1 flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT, seen +0.4% q/q, +0.7% y/y
