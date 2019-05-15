German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

RWE

Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 147 million euros. Poll:

NORD STREAM 2

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced legislation seeking sanctions targeting the planned gas pipeline under fire from the U.S. and some European countries.

SIEMENS

Peer General Electric booked six orders for its advanced, HA-class turbines in the first quarter while Siemens booked four, according to people familiar with the matter.

MERCK KGAA

The company has revamped its hedging policy to protect against unfavourable shifts in currency exchange rates sparked by global trade tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SAP

The business software company is due to hold its annual general meeting at which co-founder Hasso Plattner is seeking re-election as chairman.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is speeding up the integration of Postbank and is now aiming to complete a headcount reduction in its head offices one year early, Deutsche’s Frank Strauss told the Financial Times.

VOLKSWAGEN

Shareholders at Volkswagen’s annual general meeting approved actions of the board of management and the supervisory board, and a dividend hike.

OSRAM LICHT

The lighting maker said it will discontinue its share buyback program against the background of comprehensive restructuring measures which are being implemented due to the weak market and business situation.

COMMERZBANK

Italian lender UniCredit said no banking mandate has been signed “related to any potential rumoured market operation” after Reuters reported UniCredit has stepped up preparations for a potential bid for Commerzbank.

1&1 DRILLISCH

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 181 million euros. Poll:

AURUBIS

Fiscal H1 results due

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Q1 results due

UNITED INTERNET

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen at 311 million euros. Poll:

CANCOM

Q1 results due

LEONI

The car parts maker said it posted a loss before interest and taxes of 125 million euros in the first quarter and is considering all options for ensuring its long-term financing basis.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q1 results due

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Fiscal Q3 results due

SALZGITTER

Q1 results due

SHOP APOTHEKE

Q1 results due

SUEDZUCKER

French sugar beet farmers are due to present a plan to Suedzucker at a meeting in Strasbourg. They are trying to avert the closure of two French sites, part of wider restructuring by Suedzucker in the face of a downturn on the European sugar market.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE POST - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAP - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

K+S - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON

COMPUGROUP MEDI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

RIB SOFTWARE 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed

ENCAVIS - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed

HYPOPORT

KLOECKNER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

RATIONAL AG - 9.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAKKT - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - 0.43 eur/shr dividend

VOLKSWAGEN - 4.86 eur/shr dividend

GRENKE - 0.80 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - RBC initiates with “underperform” rating

AXEL SPRINGER - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 4:26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Q1 flash GDP data due at 0600 GMT, seen +0.4% q/q, +0.7% y/y

DIARIES

