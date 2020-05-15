German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1 according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute said. Germany meanwhile reported 913 new coronavirus cases and 101 more deaths.

Global coronavirus deaths passed 300,000 as infections approached 4.5 million, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States responsible for more than a quarter of all fatalities.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief called on China to contribute significantly to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and said there should be an independent scientific investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

BMW

The carmaker said that Norbert Reithofer was re-elected chairman of supervisory board

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen and Ford are pushing ahead with plans to team up on electric and self-driving vehicles, Bloomberg reported.

April group sales due

AURUBIS

Fiscal Q2 results due

GEA

Q1 results due

VARTA

Q1 results due

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The shopping centre investor reported a slight decline in revenue in the first quarter and said that the extent of the lockdown would only show up in second-quarter results.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Fiscal Q3 results due

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ROCKET INTERNET - no dividend proposed

DMG MORI - 1.03 eur/shr dividend

EX-DIVIDEND

BMW - 2.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6%, S&P 500 +1.2%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

ECONOMY

* German preliminary Q1 GDP data due at 0800 GMT. Seen at -2.2% q/q

* German April producer prices due at about 0600 GMT. Seen -0.6% m/m, -1.8% y/y.

