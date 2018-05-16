German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

IRAN

The European Union cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran after the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord, but is serious about seeking a way to keep investment flowing, the EU’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea threw next month’s unprecedented summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump into doubt on Wednesday, threatening weeks of diplomatic progress by saying it may reconsider if Washington insists on unilateral denuclearisation.

BAYER

Calyxt said late on Tuesday that Bayer CropScience had agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Calyxt in the Delaware Chancery Court.

BMW

Germany’s BMW will target a group pre-tax profit of more than 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion) this year, finance chief Nicolas Peter told newspaper Handelsblatt, as the carmaker seeks to achieve double-digit margins in the long run.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Germany’s Federal Network Regulator said it planned to auction spectrum for fifth-generation (5G) mobile services in early 2019, rather than this year as originally planned.

MERCK

Finance chief Marcus Kuhnert said guidance Merck provided on Tuesday was “certainly ambitious”, according to an interview published by Boersen-Zeitung on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Germany’s former foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, was nominated as a director of Siemens Alstom, as the Franco-German rail venture announced last year finalised its board lineup.

AIRBUS

The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday the European Union had maintained illegal support to Airbus, prompting the United States to threaten sanctions against European products in the first of two key aircraft subsidy decisions due this year.

CECONOMY

French electronics retailer Fnac Darty and Germany’s MediaMarktSaturn said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a European retail alliance on purchasing, in a bid to boost their efficiency.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Deutsche Euroshop reported a double-digit gain in first-quarter profits and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Hypo Real Estate placed around 22 million shares in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank with institutional investors late on Tuesday, raising around 287 million euros and reducing its stake in the group to 3.5 percent.

DUERR

Q1 results due.

LEONI

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on May 3 and affirmed its 2018 guidance.

UNIPER

Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS is recommending that investors in Uniper do not back a proposal to appoint a special auditor at the group’s annual general meeting, it said in a note to clients.

WIRECARD

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 26 and affirmed its 2018 profit forecast.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q1 results due. The group lifted its 2018 FFO guidance on April 30 after it bought back 200 mln euros worth of notes.

ADO PROPERTIES

The group raised its guidance for its 2018 FFO 1 run rate to at least 66 million euros as it reported first-quarter financial results.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.93 eur/shr dividend proposed

SYMRISE <SY1G.DE - 0.88 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON - no dividend proposed

XING - 1.68 eur/shr dividend proposed

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

KLOECKNER & CO - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

K+S - 0.35 eur/shr dividend

LANXESS - 0.80 eur/shr dividend

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend

RIB SOFTWARE - 0.18 eur/shr dividend

BILFINGER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend

BIOTEST - 0.04 eur/preference shr dividend proposed

PORSCHE SE - 1.76 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STROEER - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”, price target 64 euros. Barclays cuts target price to 69 euros from 69.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final April inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen flat m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.

DIARIES

