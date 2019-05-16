German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to delay a decision on imposing tariffs on imported cars and parts by up to six months, three Trump administration officials told Reuters, avoiding opening yet another front in his global trade battles.

BAYER

Bayer presented new analyses on cancer drug Vitrakvi. It also said new data for Larotrectinib showed overall response rates of 94% in children and 76% in adults with TRK fusion cancer.

Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had received about 6,000 medical device reports in 2018 related to Bayer’s Essure device. The FDA said most of the reports related to Essure it received in 2018 mentioned potential device removal.

BMW

German automaker BMW holds annual general meeting, two days after reports saying that it and rival Daimler are putting their investments in Hungary on hold as the industry struggles with lower demand and the threat of higher auto tariffs by the United States.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to block a subpoena for Deutsche Bank records.

THYSSENKRUPP

Finland’s Kone is assessing the viability of a bid for Thyssenkrupp’s 14 billion euro ($15.7 billion) elevators division even as the German conglomerate pursues plans to list it, four people familiar with the matter said.

COMMERZBANK

The lender plans to hold an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on May 21 to discuss strategy, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, the organisation that defends shareholder interests in the Netherlands on Wednesday called on ING Groep to clarify whether it is interested in acquiring German rival Commerzbank.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The shopping mall operator confirmed its 2019 targets.

AUMANN

Q1 results due

SUEDZUCKER

Q4 results due

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The company confirmed its guidance for the year after reporting first-quarter earnings.

ZOOPLUS

Q1 results due

KWS SAAT

Q3 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VONOVIA SE - 1.44 euros/shr dividend proposed.

HUGO BOSS - 2.70 euros/shr dividend proposed.

LEONI AG - dividend suspension proposed.

FREENET AG - 1.65 euros/shr dividend proposed.

BMW AG - 3.50 euros/shr dividend proposed.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.17 euros/shr dividend proposed.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 5:14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

