German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Germany’s Allianz SE ALVG.DE is launching a new retirement products business in Australia - a move that comes at a time when the domestic financial industry is on the back foot amid revelations of widespread misconduct.
Monthly car sales data due from European association ACEA.
EU court decision due on restrictions on the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids that studies have shown can harm bees.
The two companies have agreed an out-of-court settlement with the German government worth around 3.2 billion euros, including a cash payment of 1.1 billion, due to the delayed start to the Toll Collect scheme, Handelsblatt reports.
Separately, a third round of wage talks between Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems and labour union Verdi ended with no agreement, and a fourth round scheduled for next week was cancelled, Verdi said on Wednesday.
Merck KGaA said two of its experimental oncology drugs showed early signs of promise in certain lung cancer patients, potentially helping the company’s efforts to find drug-industry partners to share further development costs.
Currently none of the sites of Siemens’s and Alstom’s rail businesses in Germany and France are at risk, Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview, but he said the plants had to become more flexible to react to swings in demand.
Olaf Koch, chief executive of the German retailer, has bought about 1 million euros worth of shares in the company.
The group reported it swung to a second-quarter operating profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.
Q1 results due from both RTL and parent Bertelsmann. RTL EBITA seen up 1 percent at 221 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
The group confirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a rise in Q1 operating income.
Annual news conference due. The group already published full-year results in March and forecast a significant decline in operating profit in 2018/19.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. The group said in a trading statement last month that its Q1 sales rose 26 percent.
Phenomen Ventures, holder of 7.3 percent of current shares, says offers all of current holding in secondary private placement, with pricing an allocation due on May 17.
BMW - 4 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.06 eur/shr dividend proposed
SAP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 3.04 eur/shr dividend proposed
NORMA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
1&1 DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
DIEBOLD NIXDORF - 2.82 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.45 eur/shr dividend
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.93 eur/shr dividend
SYMRISE - 0.88 eur/shr dividend
XING - 1.68 eur/shr dividend
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend
KLOECKNER & CO - 0.30 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 5.08 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
