German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ALLIANZ

Germany’s Allianz SE ALVG.DE is launching a new retirement products business in Australia - a move that comes at a time when the domestic financial industry is on the back foot amid revelations of widespread misconduct.

AUTOS

Monthly car sales data due from European association ACEA.

BAYER

EU court decision due on restrictions on the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids that studies have shown can harm bees.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The two companies have agreed an out-of-court settlement with the German government worth around 3.2 billion euros, including a cash payment of 1.1 billion, due to the delayed start to the Toll Collect scheme, Handelsblatt reports.

Separately, a third round of wage talks between Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems and labour union Verdi ended with no agreement, and a fourth round scheduled for next week was cancelled, Verdi said on Wednesday.

MERCK

Merck KGaA said two of its experimental oncology drugs showed early signs of promise in certain lung cancer patients, potentially helping the company’s efforts to find drug-industry partners to share further development costs.

SIEMENS

Currently none of the sites of Siemens’s and Alstom’s rail businesses in Germany and France are at risk, Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview, but he said the plants had to become more flexible to react to swings in demand.

METRO

Olaf Koch, chief executive of the German retailer, has bought about 1 million euros worth of shares in the company.

CECONOMY

The group reported it swung to a second-quarter operating profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.

RTL, BERTELSMANN

Q1 results due from both RTL and parent Bertelsmann. RTL EBITA seen up 1 percent at 221 million euros. Poll:

KWS SAAT

Q3 results due.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The group confirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a rise in Q1 operating income.

SUEDZUCKER

Annual news conference due. The group already published full-year results in March and forecast a significant decline in operating profit in 2018/19.

VTG

Q1 results due.

ZOOPLUS

Q1 results due. The group said in a trading statement last month that its Q1 sales rose 26 percent.

HELLOFRESH

Phenomen Ventures, holder of 7.3 percent of current shares, says offers all of current holding in secondary private placement, with pricing an allocation due on May 17.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BMW - 4 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.06 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 3.04 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORMA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

1&1 DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

DIEBOLD NIXDORF - 2.82 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.45 eur/shr dividend

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.93 eur/shr dividend

SYMRISE - 0.88 eur/shr dividend

XING - 1.68 eur/shr dividend

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend

KLOECKNER & CO - 0.30 eur/shr dividend

