German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker plans to build its electric compact car in eastern Europe, likely in Bratislava, and not in the northern German town of Emden, as initially intended, Handelsblatt cited cited company sources as saying.

COAL

Regional states and the federal government have agreed on a draft plan, including financial support worth 40 billion euros ($44.71 billion), to help regions affected by the country’s planned phase out of coal-fired power plants, Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported on Friday.

BAYER

Bayer AG plans to argue that a $2 billion jury award and thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer should be tossed because a U.S. regulatory agency said the herbicide is not a public health risk.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Investors are renewing calls for the lender to scale back its investment bank division ahead of what promises to be a challenging annual shareholder meeting next week.

DUERR

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 2.3%. Poll:

MORPHOSYS

Company said the primary endpoint of its L-Mind trial had been met.

DR HOENLE

Fiscal H1 results due.

ANALYST VIEWS

MERCK - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with “equal weight” rating.

EX-DIVIDEND

BMW - 3.50 euros/shr dividend

VONOVIA - 1.44 euros/shr dividend

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.17 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.5 pct.

Time: 4:59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)