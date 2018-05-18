German stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz SUV plant in Alabama will resume production next week, the company said on Thursday, after being down this week because of parts shortages caused by a fire at a key supplier.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, is in talks to buy a near-record total of 400 jetliners from Airbus and Boeing, its CEO told Reuters, in a $40 billion blowout that would match the order pipeline of rivals.
Some 15 companies, including Daimler and Volkswagen, have signalled a desire for local or regional 5G licenses to use in their factories to reduce their dependence on big mobile providers like Deutsche Telekom, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday.
Q1 results due.
FRESENIUS - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BMW - 4 eur/shr dividend
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.65 eur/shr dividend
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.06 eur/shr dividend
SAP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 3.04 eur/shr dividend
NORMA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend
1&1 DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend
FREENET - 1.65 eur/shr dividend
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.26 eur/shr dividend
DIEBOLD NIXDORF - 2.82 eur/shr dividend
ALLIANZ - Jefferies cuts target price to 206 euros from 209 euros
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -
UNIPER - Jefferies raises target price to 22 euros from 15.5 euros
RTL - Barclays cuts target price by 1 percent to 71 euros
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 4.55 GMT.
German April producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.
German April wholesale prices also due at 0600 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Sims)