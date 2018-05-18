German stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DAIMLER

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz SUV plant in Alabama will resume production next week, the company said on Thursday, after being down this week because of parts shortages caused by a fire at a key supplier.

AIRBUS

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, is in talks to buy a near-record total of 400 jetliners from Airbus and Boeing, its CEO told Reuters, in a $40 billion blowout that would match the order pipeline of rivals.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Some 15 companies, including Daimler and Volkswagen, have signalled a desire for local or regional 5G licenses to use in their factories to reduce their dependence on big mobile providers like Deutsche Telekom, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BMW - 4 eur/shr dividend

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.65 eur/shr dividend

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 1.06 eur/shr dividend

SAP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 3.04 eur/shr dividend

NORMA - 1.05 eur/shr dividend

1&1 DRILLISCH - 1.60 eur/shr dividend

FREENET - 1.65 eur/shr dividend

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.26 eur/shr dividend

DIEBOLD NIXDORF - 2.82 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Jefferies cuts target price to 206 euros from 209 euros

DEUTSCHE BOERSE -

UNIPER - Jefferies raises target price to 22 euros from 15.5 euros

RTL - Barclays cuts target price by 1 percent to 71 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 4.55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.

German April wholesale prices also due at 0600 GMT.

DIARIES

