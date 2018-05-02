German stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders in Deutsche Bank vote against ratifying the actions of the management and supervisory boards at the lender’s 2018 annual general meeting in May.
German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler posted low single-digit percentage gains in U.S. vehicle sales in April.
The the plastics and chemicals maker’s CEO-designate Markus Steilemann told Rheinische Post that the company remained on the lookout for takeovers that could be worth billions, saying there was ample room to increase debt. He said he was targeting new technologies or plastics processing firms
Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems, labour union Verdi, to hold second round of wage talks.
Q1 results due. Net profit seen down 6 percent at 44.9 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due after market close.
Q1 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 15 percent at 73.6 million euros. Poll:
Q1 report due. The group published preliminary results on April 25 and affirmed its 2018 guidance.
SIEMENS - Jefferies cuts price target to 140 euros from 150 euros
US markets closed.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 4.55 GMT.
German April Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 58.1 points.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tom Sims)