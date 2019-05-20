German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 20(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BMW has failed in its efforts to replace Volkswagen’s Audi as sponsor and shareholder of German football club FC Bayern Muenchen ahead of 2025, when Audi’s current contract expires, Die Welt newspaper cited unspecified sources as saying.

Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank AG recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving entities controlled by President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Commerzbank on Monday said it partnered with GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) to further digitize and automate its trade finance business.

FRESENIUS - 0.80 euros/shr dividend

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

German producer prices data type due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3% m/m, +2.4% y/y.

