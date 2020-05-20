German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 797 to 176,007, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Tata Steel Europe has resumed negotiations with Thyssenkrupp for a possible merger almost a year after the two companies called off a joint venture proposal, Business Standard reported on Wednesday citing investment bankers.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has agreed to pay 9 million euros ($9.9 million) in a deal with a German court to end legal proceedings against its chairman and chief executive, who were accused of holding back market-moving information on rigged emissions tests.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa is bracing for hundreds of aircraft to remain grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic well into 2022 and that further job cuts at its maintenance and catering businesses were inevitable.

AAREAL BANK

German real estate lender Aareal Bank said it was inviting bids from financial investors for a significant minority stake in its Aareon unit to help finance the software business’s future growth.

Fresenius Medical Care

The company said it had Placed Bonds With A Volume Of 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KgaA

First-quarter results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK AG - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAP SE - 1.58 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNIPER SE - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG - 0.17 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON SE - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

KLOECKNER & CO. SE - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAF HOLLAND SA - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG - 2.90 euros/shr dividend

RHEINMETALL AG - 2.40 euros/shr dividend

1&1 DRILLISCH AG - 0.05 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6%, S&P 500 -1%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.5%.

Time: 4:43 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9142 euros)