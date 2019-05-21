German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DAIMLER

Incoming Daimler boss Ola Kaellenius is working on a cost cut programme to reach profit margin targets which are threatened by global trade woes and ramp up issues at factories, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

A majority of the Federal Communications Commission appear to support the $26 billion takeover of Sprint Corp by Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. unit T-Mobile US Inc.

Bloomberg late on Monday reported The U.S. Department of Justice is leaning against approving a deal as the remedies proposed by the companies do not resolve antitrust concerns, citing a person familiar with the review.

THYSSENKRUPP

Supervisory board meeting due to decide on restructuring plans after Thyssenkrupp’s plans to form an European steel joint venture with India’s Tata Steel failed.

COMMERZBANK

The lender has scheduled an extraordinary supervisory board meeting to discuss strategy, two sources told Reuters.

CECONOMY

Fiscal Q2 results due.

UNITED INTERNET

The group will propose a dividend of 0.05 euros per share at its annual general meeting on May 23.

UNIPER

Company on Monday started to test the interest of gas companies in using its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Germany and said it was also seeking a partner in the company operating the terminal.

EVOTEC

Company acquired Just Biotherapeutics in a deal under which Evotec will pay up to $90 million, it said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

1&1 DRILLISCH - 0.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORMA GROUP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG - 0.91 eur/shr dividend proposed

VARTA - no dividend proposed

S&T - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”

Rational AG - RBC initiates “underperform” rating.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.

Time: 4:57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

