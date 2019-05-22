German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars is due to hold its AGM (0800 GMT) as incoming CEO Ola Kaellenius is seeking cost cuts and is aiming to intensify alliances with rivals. bit.ly/2JQmTo2
Separately, Fitch affirmed Daimler’s long-term rating and upgraded the short-term rating.
The Executive Board of the stock exchange operator is due to present the group's strategy at its Investor Day event (1000 GMT) in London. Webcast: bit.ly/2EmncTY
The supervisory board unanimously approved Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff’s overhaul strategy, including a plan to list its prized elevators unit, the conglomerate said.
Volkswagen truck brand Scania said it will invest 1.4 billion reais (310 million euros) to modernise its Brazilian factory near Sao Paulo.
The lender is due hold its AGM (0800 GMT) amid questions by shareholders about Commerzbank's future after merger talks with Deutsche Bank collapsed. Livestream of speeches: bit.ly/2LUBwJI
The E.ON spin-off is due to hold its AGM (0800 GMT) after its largest shareholder Fortum made progress in talks over cooperation. Webcast: bit.ly/2Yyn8sa
Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark told Handelsblatt his company is interested in Uniper as a whole while declining to comment on the question of whether Fortum aims to acquire a majority stake.
The company issued 1.12 million new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding and set the placement price at 40.35 euros, it said.
Shareholders approved a statutory minimum dividend of 5 cents per share to ensure the company can buy 5G spectrum until the end of Germany’s 5G auction.
Airbus hinted at a price battle and imminent aircraft revamp to counter a possible new Boeing mid-sized jet, promising a “left hook, right hook” from two of its established models.
Separately, the company is in discussions to try to find solutions to a row with the German government over a ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia that threatens a border security contract, CEO Guillaume Faury said.
Q1 results due
DAIMLER - 2.86 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL BANK - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
SYMRISE - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNIPER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
1&1 DRILLISCH - 0.05 eur/shr dividend
NORMA GROUP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend
TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.91 eur/shr dividend
