German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CTS EVENTIM

Q1 results due.

BIOTEST

A recently published retrospective data collection from France showed positive effects of Cytotect CP in high-risk patients who received it after failure of antiviral drugs, Biotest said on Wednesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AAREAL BANK - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZALANDO - no dividend proposed

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BET-AT-HOME.COM - 7.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q1 GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.3 pct y/y.

German GfK consumer sentiment index for June also due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.8 points.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)