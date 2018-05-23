German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Q1 results due.
A recently published retrospective data collection from France showed positive effects of Cytotect CP in high-risk patients who received it after failure of antiviral drugs, Biotest said on Wednesday.
AAREAL BANK - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZALANDO - no dividend proposed
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BET-AT-HOME.COM - 7.50 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.10 GMT.
German Q1 GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.3 pct y/y.
German GfK consumer sentiment index for June also due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.8 points.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)