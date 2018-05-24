German stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The Trump administration has launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum in March.
Separately, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the nation has good potential in cooperation with Germany in sectors such as digitalization, new energy cars, artificial intelligence and driverless cars.
The United States is seeking better access for imports of genetically modified crops into China as part of a trade deal currently under discussion between the two sides, said two people familiar with the matter.
Capital Markets Day due.
Heinrich Hiesinger’s position as Thyssenkrupp’s CEO is more precarious than it has ever been as he prepares to unveil a new strategy to placate impatient investors, including Cevian and Elliott, people familiar with the matter said.
The group said it successfully placed two bonds worth a combined 1 billion euros.
Annual results due.
Q1 results due.
DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.11 euros/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - 0.45 euros/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR - 0.35 euros/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.85 euros/shr dividend proposed
INDUS HOLDING - 1.50 euros/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
AAREAL BANK - 2.50 eur/shr dividend
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.65 eur/shr dividend
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.00 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
German Q1 detailed GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.3 pct y/y.
