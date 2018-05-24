German stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

The Trump administration has launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum in March.

Separately, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the nation has good potential in cooperation with Germany in sectors such as digitalization, new energy cars, artificial intelligence and driverless cars.

BAYER

The United States is seeking better access for imports of genetically modified crops into China as part of a trade deal currently under discussion between the two sides, said two people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Capital Markets Day due.

THYSSENKRUPP

Heinrich Hiesinger’s position as Thyssenkrupp’s CEO is more precarious than it has ever been as he prepares to unveil a new strategy to placate impatient investors, including Cevian and Elliott, people familiar with the matter said.

INNOGY

The group said it successfully placed two bonds worth a combined 1 billion euros.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Annual results due.

JOST WERKE

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.11 euros/shr dividend proposed

SALZGITTER - 0.45 euros/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR - 0.35 euros/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET - 0.85 euros/shr dividend proposed

INDUS HOLDING - 1.50 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

AAREAL BANK - 2.50 eur/shr dividend

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.65 eur/shr dividend

PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4.57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q1 detailed GDP data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct q/q seasonally adjusted, +2.3 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)