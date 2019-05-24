German stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Germany’s auction of frequencies for fifth-generation mobile services, now into its 10th week, has drawn 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in bids so far.
Separately, Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission on Thursday approved Telekom’s U.S. unit T-Mobile’s $26 billion purchase of rival Sprint Corp, bringing the megamerger one step closer to completion.
Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner on Thursday survived an effort to remove him from office.
The bank, whose CEO has announced ambitious cuts at Thursday’s annual general meeting, is planning reductions at its U.S. equities business, including prime brokerage and equity derivatives, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Company places 1.25% coupon bond over 500 mln euros
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.11 eur/shr dividend
LANXESS - 0.90 eur/shr dividend
AUDI - 4.80 eur/shr dividend
SALZGITTER - 0.55 eur/shr dividend
UNITED INTERNET - 0.11 eur/shr dividend
WACKER CHEMIE - 2.50 eur/shr dividend
PFEIFFER VACUUM - 2.30 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 4:48 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
