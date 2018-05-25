German stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Chairman Paul Achleitner received the endorsement of 84.4 percent of shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting. He also survived a non-binding vote of no confidence.

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

Automotive engineering firm IAV will face its first-ever warning strikes next Wednesday as staff protest plans by management to trim starting salaries, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the company’s labour boss.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official said he is not satisfied with the carmaker’s efforts to improve accountability after its diesel emissions fraud, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

Germany’s SPD social democrats demanded that carmakers pay for hardware retrofits of exhaust treatment systems for diesel vehicles with Euro 5 and Euro 6 generation diesel engines, Andrea Nahles told the Passauer Neue Presse.

Germany’s Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has summoned Daimler Chief Executive to a meeting to explain emissions levels of the Mercedes-Benz Vito van, after motor vehicle authority KBA found engine management software devices, Bild said on Friday.

THYSSENKRUPP

The steel-to-elevators group’s supervisory board plans to hold a meeting in mid-June that could sign the contract for the planned joint venture with India’s Tata Steel, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, without citing the source of the information.

MEDIGENE

The biotech firm issued 10 percent new shares for a capital increase to fund immunotherapy programmes.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYER - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.82 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.11 euros/shr dividend

SALZGITTER - 0.45 euros/shr dividend

SMA SOLAR - 0.35 euros/shr dividend

UNITED INTERNET - 0.85 euros/shr dividend

INDUS HOLDING - 1.50 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo business sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 102.0 points vs 102.1 points, Current Conditions at 105.5 vs 105.7, Expectations at 98.5 vs 97.5.

