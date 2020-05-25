German stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

A German federal court is due to deliver a landmark ruling in a case in which an owner of a Volkswagen van is seeking damages from the carmaker because it had sold vehicles with manipulated diesel engines.

The Mexican state of Puebla said that conditions “do not exist” yet to re-start activities in its automotive industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting the brakes on carmakers, including Volkswagen, rebooting their operations there.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank AG said it has asked more of its senior managers to waive one month of fixed pay in an effort to cut costs as Germany’s largest lender deals with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa, which is in talks with the German government over a 9-billion euro bailout, will resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June, including some holiday hot-spots, a spokeswoman said.

DAIMLER

Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a management shake-up and will be replaced by Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

KION

The company said that it was granted an additional credit facility of up to 1 billion euros by KfW and its banks.

EX-DIVIDEND

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.82 euros/shr dividend

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR - 0.52 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei +1.4%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4:25 GMT

ECONOMY

* Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said plans by Germany and France to set up a 500 billion euro recovery fund to cope with the coronavirus pandemic would be a step towards a fiscal union of the bloc.

* German Q1 GDP due at 0600 GMT. Seen -2.2% q/q, -2.3% y/y

* German May Ifo indicator due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 78.3, current conditions at 80.0, expectations at 75.0

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)