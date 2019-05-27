German stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Parties committed to strengthening the European Union held on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament, though far-right and nationalist opponents saw strong gains.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives lost seven percentage points from five years ago as the Greens, who nearly doubled their vote, finished second on 21%.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to press ahead with a financial transaction tax at national level if other countries are not willing to introduce the levy, Der Spiegel reported late on Friday.
Germany’s biggest lender will not have to immediately hand over the financial records of U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, according to a court filing on Saturday.
Separately, the Financial Times reported the lender could lose the head of its investment bank.
Volkswagen is intensifying talks with Swedish startup Northvolt on plans to jointly build up battery cell production in Salzgitter, near its headquarters in Lower Saxony, one of its board members told a German newspaper.
Uniper’s chairman on Sunday said talks with major shareholder Fortum to resolve a dispute between the two companies were on hold after two of the German utility’s board members resigned.
Annual report due.
Germany’s First Sensor AG said on Sunday it is in advanced talks with connector and sensor maker TE Connectivity Ltd regarding a takeover.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 4:50 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
