German stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

Parties committed to strengthening the European Union held on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament, though far-right and nationalist opponents saw strong gains.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives lost seven percentage points from five years ago as the Greens, who nearly doubled their vote, finished second on 21%.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is ready to press ahead with a financial transaction tax at national level if other countries are not willing to introduce the levy, Der Spiegel reported late on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s biggest lender will not have to immediately hand over the financial records of U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, according to a court filing on Saturday.

Separately, the Financial Times reported the lender could lose the head of its investment bank.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is intensifying talks with Swedish startup Northvolt on plans to jointly build up battery cell production in Salzgitter, near its headquarters in Lower Saxony, one of its board members told a German newspaper.

UNIPER

Uniper’s chairman on Sunday said talks with major shareholder Fortum to resolve a dispute between the two companies were on hold after two of the German utility’s board members resigned.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Annual report due.

FIRST SENSOR

Germany’s First Sensor AG said on Sunday it is in advanced talks with connector and sensor maker TE Connectivity Ltd regarding a takeover.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 4:50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)