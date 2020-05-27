German stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 362 to 179,364, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

Germany’s government and its state premiers have agreed to extend social distancing rules until June 29 to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen AG is in final talks to seal its largest investment deals with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms, two sources said, as the German automaker accelerates its push into the world’s largest market for environmentally friendlier cars.

INFINEON

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies aims to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor, it said on Tuesday.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank on Tuesday laid out plans that will allow the German bank to raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in capital.

LEG Immobilien / TAG Immobilien

The two German property groups have terminated their merger discussions over disagreement on valuation, LEG said in a statement late on Tuesday.

AROUNDTOWN SA

The real estate firm reported an insignificant impact from covid-19 on first-quarter operational results and said collection rates in the first three months of 2020 were in line with previous periods.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AAREAL BANK AG - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

BECHTLE AG - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

FREENET AG - 0.04 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS AG - 0.04 eur/shr dividend proposed

MORPHOSYS AG - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOSSLOH AG - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.2%, S&P 500 +1.2%, Nasdaq +0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.9%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

Time: 4:52 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)