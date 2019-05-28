German stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

German banking authorities will require the country’s banks to set aside more provisions from July to cover risks stemming from a pumped up domestic property market and slowing economy, the country’s financial authorities said on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank executives have discussed the potential departure Of investment banking chief Garth Ritchie, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa Cargo said it would reduce its offering in the second and third quarters.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

The group said it had amicably agreed to terminate the contract of Finance Chief Dirk Kaliebe as of Sept. 30.

SILTRONIC

Capital Markets Day due.

JOST WERKE

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BAYWA - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

FRAPORT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHEINMETALL - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

NEMETSCHEK - 0.81 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.71 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK AG Moody’s downgrades the bank’s junior senior unsecured debt ratings to “Baa2”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m, +1.6% y/y.

GfK June consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.4 points

