German stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
German banking authorities will require the country’s banks to set aside more provisions from July to cover risks stemming from a pumped up domestic property market and slowing economy, the country’s financial authorities said on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank executives have discussed the potential departure Of investment banking chief Garth Ritchie, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Lufthansa Cargo said it would reduce its offering in the second and third quarters.
The group said it had amicably agreed to terminate the contract of Finance Chief Dirk Kaliebe as of Sept. 30.
Capital Markets Day due.
Q1 results due.
BAYWA - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
BECHTLE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRAPORT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHEINMETALL - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 0.81 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.71 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK AG Moody’s downgrades the bank’s junior senior unsecured debt ratings to “Baa2”
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
April import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m, +1.6% y/y.
GfK June consumer sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.4 points
