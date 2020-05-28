German stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 353 to 179,717, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.
Frankfurt’s annual book fair - the world’s largest - will take place as scheduled in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Allianz is one of two large European insurers gearing up to sell billions of euros in life insurance assets, Bloomberg News reported.
The heads of Deutsche Bank and BlackRock on Wednesday warned against too much optimism in financial markets.
Lufthansa’s $10 billion government bailout was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the German airline’s supervisory board refused to accept the conditions attached by Brussels.
The company said an independent expert intended to reject the contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to the firm’s costs for the spectrum auction 2015.
ROCKET INTERNET -
First quarter results due.
KNORR BREMSE -
First quarter results due.
BERTRANDT -
Bertrandt said total revenues fell by 3.2% to 508 million euros in the first half of the year.
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP -
First quarter results due.
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Investor Bantleon is selling its nearly 29% stake in the laser builder.
E.ON - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - no dividend proposed
DUERR - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - 1.20 euros/shr dividend
EVONIK - 1.15 euros/shr dividend
FREENET - 0.04 euros/shr dividend
HUGO BOSS - 0.04 euros/shr dividend
VONOVIA SE: JPMORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO EUR 59 FROM EUR 56
Dow Jones +2.2%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +0.8% at close.
Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.
Time: 4:37 GMT
German May preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Harmonised consumer prices seen falling 0.1% year-on-year and rising 0.5% month-on-month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms)