German stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 353 to 179,717, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.

Frankfurt’s annual book fair - the world’s largest - will take place as scheduled in mid-October, its organisers said on Wednesday, a sign of some return to normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ALLIANZ

Allianz is one of two large European insurers gearing up to sell billions of euros in life insurance assets, Bloomberg News reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The heads of Deutsche Bank and BlackRock on Wednesday warned against too much optimism in financial markets.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa’s $10 billion government bailout was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the German airline’s supervisory board refused to accept the conditions attached by Brussels.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company said an independent expert intended to reject the contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to the firm’s costs for the spectrum auction 2015.

ROCKET INTERNET -

First quarter results due.

KNORR BREMSE -

First quarter results due.

BERTRANDT -

Bertrandt said total revenues fell by 3.2% to 508 million euros in the first half of the year.

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP -

First quarter results due.

LPKF Laser & Electronics

Investor Bantleon is selling its nearly 29% stake in the laser builder.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

MERCK - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - no dividend proposed

DUERR - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - 1.20 euros/shr dividend

EVONIK - 1.15 euros/shr dividend

FREENET - 0.04 euros/shr dividend

HUGO BOSS - 0.04 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VONOVIA SE: JPMORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO EUR 59 FROM EUR 56

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.2%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +0.8% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Harmonised consumer prices seen falling 0.1% year-on-year and rising 0.5% month-on-month.

