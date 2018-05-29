German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

CEO Christian Sewing due to speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference in New York.

HENKEL

Investor & Analyst Day Laundry & Home Care due.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker’s core brand expects to beat the company’s stated target of selling 1 million electric cars by 2025, a senior manager said, citing solid demand in China and Europe, as well as untapped potential in the southern hemisphere.

AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY

Q1 results due.

ROCKET INTERNET

Q1 results due.

GRAMMER

China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd is in talks to buy Grammer AG in a deal that would value the German auto supplier at around 752 million euros, Grammer said in a statement.

SIXT

Q1 results due.

STS GROUP

Parent Mutares expected to publish IPO issue price for STS.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRAPORT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

SGL GROUP - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 4.59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

