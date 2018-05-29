German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
CEO Christian Sewing due to speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference in New York.
Investor & Analyst Day Laundry & Home Care due.
The carmaker’s core brand expects to beat the company’s stated target of selling 1 million electric cars by 2025, a senior manager said, citing solid demand in China and Europe, as well as untapped potential in the southern hemisphere.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd is in talks to buy Grammer AG in a deal that would value the German auto supplier at around 752 million euros, Grammer said in a statement.
Q1 results due.
Parent Mutares expected to publish IPO issue price for STS.
FRAPORT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
SGL GROUP - no dividend proposed
US markets closed.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.
Time: 4.59 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Christoph Steitz)